Locals celebrate Oktoberfest Downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Dozens gathered in downtown Idaho Falls, Saturday evening, Sept. 28, 2024 to take part in Oktoberfest.

"Happy Oktoberfest," was repeatedly heard and said by many who attended the event.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development brought the popular German celebration for us to enjoy here locally.

The event kicked off with some live music and will finish off with cold dark whiskey.

In addition to eating, drinking and dancing, downtowners can be found in traditional Bavarian gear.

Bryan Chaffin, Executive Director for the Idaho Falls Downtown Development said, "As always, we want everyone to come down, have a great time, enjoy the music, the food, and celebrate the last little bit of this nice weather that we're having."

The event is one day only, so if you missed out tonight, you'll have to wait till next year to join in on the fun.