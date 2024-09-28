School marching bands from Southeast Idaho compete in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of high school students from Southeast Idaho and as far as Wyoming, gathered at the Madison High School football field in Rexburg.

Marching bands from 13 schools competed in the 2024 USBands Fall Marching Band Season for this year's competition.

USBands is celebrating its thirty-sixth year as a service organization to the music education community.

This competition promotes “Education through the Arts” and celebrates the role music plays in the lives of today’s youth and teaches the life lessons of commitment, dedication and pursuit of excellence.

Steven Klingler, Director of Bands at Madison High School said, "The important thing about competitions is first is to get feedback from the judges, but I think more importantly is for the bands to see each other and see that there are other people that are excited about what they're doing and be able to be inspired and be built up by each other and to support each other in this activity."

Competitors met September 28th to literally march to the beat of their own drum.