A handcuffed Long Island man steals a patrol car after drunk driving arrest, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man under arrest for suspected drunk driving managed to briefly escape police custody after slipping his handcuffs over his head and stealing a patrol car. State police say the 37-year-old man was placed under arrest inside a patrol car early Friday morning. While officers weren’t looking, the man allegedly slipped the cuffs to his front and climbed into the vehicle’s front seat. He drove for 3 miles and was later found in a cemetery. He pleaded not guilty to charges that include grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

