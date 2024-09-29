Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrike on northeast Lebanon kills 11

An Israeli airstrike on northeast Lebanon has killed 11 people Sunday morning, a day after the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah confirmed the death of multiple commanders, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. The Israeli army says it’s carrying out attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Hezbollah and Israel have traded near-daily strikes since the Israel-Hamas war started after the Palestinian militant group stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, sparking fears of regional war.

