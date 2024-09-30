South Korea unveils its most powerful missile, which could reach North Korea’s underground bunkers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has unveiled its most powerful ballistic missile targeting North Korea. It did so during an Armed Forces Day ceremony Tuesday as the president warned that North Korea’s regime will collapse if it attempts to use nuclear weapons. South Korea’s weapons displays and warning come after its northern rival recently disclosed a new uranium-enrichment facility. The South Korean weapon is a Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, which observers say is capable of carrying a conventional warhead of about 8 tons that can penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground bunkers in North Korea.

