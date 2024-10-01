Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, looks back in memoir ‘Be Ready When the Luck Happens’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ina Garten is looking back in a new memoir, “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” which distills stories from her life into lessons for foodies and non-foodies, alike. The memoir is packed with stories of Garten pushing for her vision, not least when in 1978 she spotted an ad in The New York Times and on a whim bought a little specialty food store in the Hamptons called The Barefoot Contessa. Readers will learn about her chilly childhood and, for the first time, the six-month separation between Garten and her husband, Jeffrey. The memoir includes stories about a memorable lunch with Mel Brooks, and meeting Elmo, Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift.

