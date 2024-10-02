Court says betting on U.S. congressional elections can resume, for now

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans are once again free to bet on the outcome of U.S. congressional elections, at least temporarily. A federal appeals court on Wednesday dissolved an order it had previously issued that prevented New York startup company Kalshi from taking bets on which political party would control the House and Senate after November’s voting. The ruling clears the way for such betting to resume while the court further considers the underlying issues in the case. No such markets were listed on the company’s website shortly after 2 p.m., and a spokeswoman for the company did not immediately return a message seeking comment

