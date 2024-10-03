IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – School District 91 is excited to announce that Four of its educators were recognized at the Idaho Speech Arts Teachers Association (ISATA) conference in Boise this past weekend.

These teachers are being recognized for their efforts to educate our youth in speech-building and social skills.

We met with one of the teachers Sue Parrett from Skyline High School who won the Acting & Directing Theater Teacher of the Year.

She tells us teaching drama is very important because it allows students to connect with other people.

"The arts allow us to look for students who maybe don't have a place where they fit into a typical high school, and to come and be creative and to be able to develop that part of themselves where they might not feel that they belong in other areas," said Parrett.

The three other teachers from D91 that were recognized are:

Megan Smith from Idaho Falls High School who was named Technical Theater Teacher of the Year.

Christine Hubbard from Skyline High School who earned Speech Teacher of the Year.

Robin Christensen from Idaho Falls High School who was honored as Outstanding Speech & Debate Coach of the Year.