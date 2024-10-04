Skyline rocks the Russets in week 6

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – On the Road at Shelley tonight, the Skyline Grizzlies won big by a score of 29 to 6.

On the opening drive, the Russets defense was Grizzly hunting, as on first and second down, two team-tackles forced Skyline to third down.

But, on third down, on the verge of forcing a three and out, an untimely pass interference penalty on Kyle Davis extended the Grizzly drive.

On the next play CarMyne Garcia would find Zyan Crockett in the flat, and he took it all the way down to the Russets' 20 yard-line.

Later that same drive, Garcia throws to Crockett, who climbed the ladder in between two defenders to make a great catch, setting up Skyline inside the 5.

Can you guess who punched in the touchdown for skyline?

That's right, Zyan Crockett took the toss into the end zone for 6. He also ran in the two point conversion to make it 8-0.

The Grizzlies rode this opening drive momentum to a win, the final score 29 to 6.