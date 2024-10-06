Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds rally across the world on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary

PARIS (AP) — Crowds are taking part in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and memorial events across the world on the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel. In Australia, thousands of people protested in support of Palestinians and Lebanon in various cities, while a pro-Israeli rally also took place in Melbourne. At a rally in Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate, hundreds of demonstrators set off up the famed Unter den Linden behind a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort. More events are scheduled through the week, with an expected peak on Monday, the date of the anniversary.

