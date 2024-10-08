Grazer beats the behemoth that killed her cub to win Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — We have a winner in Alaska’s Fat Bear Contest. Grazer won the popular vote Tuesday, defeating a bear named Chunk. With the win, she avenges the death of her cub at the hands of the 1,200-pound male behemoth over the summer in Brooks River inside Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve. This is Grazer’s second straight win over Chunk in the contest in which fans cast votes for the bear they believe best exemplifies winter preparedness by the fat they have accumulated over the summer. The annual contest is a way to celebrate the resiliency of the 2,200 brown bears that live in the preserve on the Alaska Peninsula.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.