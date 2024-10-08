Riley Keough felt a duty to finish Lisa Marie Presley’s book on Elvis, grief, addiction and love

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, has faithfully completed her mother’s memoir after her sudden death in 2023. “From Here to the Great Unknown” details Lisa Marie’s life as the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right. Keough listened to recordings her mother had made recounting memories she wanted included in the memoir and added on to complete her story. She tells The Associated Press she felt a “duty” to finish the book, which touches on her father’s death, her relationship with her mother, her marriage to Michael Jackson, her struggles with addiction, and more. The book is now available.

