Hurricane Milton spawns destructive, deadly tornadoes before making landfall

Multiple powerful tornadoes ripped across Florida hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night. The ominous, black V-shaped columns of air ripped off roofs, overturned vehicles and brought debris swirling into the air. Deaths were reported in St. Lucie County on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, but local authorities did not specify how many residents had been killed. Climate scientists and meteorologists say the appearance of tornadoes before and during hurricanes isn’t unusual, but the twisters’ ferocity ahead of Milton’s arrival was.

