Hundreds gather at October Boo-tique

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A spook-tacular craft fair was held at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds on Saturday. More than a hundred local artisans, crafters, and small business owners featured their creations at the October Boo-tique.

Items for sale ranged from clothes to food to handmade stuffed animals. Some items were made in person like felt hats that have special designs burned on them.

"I buy a hat just like this, and then I just burn whatever design I want on it. So if someone wanted sunflowers on a teal hat, I could burn it right here," said Rylee Blanchard of Charred Crowns. "I could do lettering [or] animals. Flowers [are] like my main thing."

You can learn more about the October Boo-tique and its vendors here.