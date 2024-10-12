Lemonade for sale from a young entrepreneur

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all know the feeling of a nice refreshing sip of lemonade on a warm fall day.

A boy named Wyatt Garnevicus wants to sell you some lemonade for 50 cents at his lemonade stand.

He started selling lemonade between the 17th and 25th on Woodruff Friday, October 11th.

However, Wyatt needed help to get traction with buyers. Fortunately, his mom Cody Fabela, made a post on Facebook looking for customers with this picture.

Hundreds of reactions to that post later, and people began to show up leaving Wyatt with a successful first day.

In an additional post later that day, Cody Fabela, Wyatt's mom shared a photo of Wyatt with the day's earnings.

This post got even more of a response and car and bike groups are planning on going to the lemonade stand.

Wyatt Plans to continue his lemonade stand today, October 12th from 3 p.m. until later this evening.

Wyatt is saving up for a dirtbike.