Trump’s protests aside, his agenda has plenty of overlap with Project 2025

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump insists that Project 2025, a nearly 1,000-page blueprint for a hard-right turn in American government and society, does not reflect his priorities for a White House encore. The former president said Sept. 10 on the debate stage: “I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it – purposefully.” Yet from economics, immigration and education policy to civil rights and foreign affairs, there are common ideas and shared ideology between Project 2025 and Trump’s outline for another term — from his official “Agenda 47” slate, the Republican platform he personally approved and his other statements.

