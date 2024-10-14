Trial begins for Georgia woman accused of killing her toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Georgia woman accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a trash bin two years ago. Jurors heard opening statements Monday in the case against Leilani Simon, who has been indicted on 19 charges that accuse her of malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and making false statements in the death of her son, Quinton Simon. The prosecutor spent about two hours laying the foundation for the state’s case. The defense’s opening argument took just three minutes, with the defense attorney saying the state is basing its case on rumor and speculation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.