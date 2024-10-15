Countries that have cashed in on their top-level domain names

LONDON (AP) — Anguilla is raking in extra unexpected revenue from registration fees for its .ai web domain thanks to the artificial intelligence boom. But it’s not the only place cashing in on demand for websites with distinctive endings. Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean has a very valuable resource: the .tv web domain. Libya controls web addresses that en in .ly, which have become widely used as a so-called domain hack for websites with English names that end in -ly. Montenegro was assigned the .me web domain, which has become popular with people who want to claim their pronoun for personal branding reasons. Websites that end in .co aren’t from a generic web domain for companies but were assigned to Colombia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.