Local women’s support group hosting art auction to support a future without violence

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI)— A local group is using the beauty of art to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) in Idaho Falls, is hosting an art auction.

The women's treatment center received a haul of collective artwork that once belonged to the late Gary and Mary 'Betty' Williams, an Idaho Falls couple known among local neighbors and friends for their efforts to build a future without violence.

The collection has been generously donated by the estate of Betty Williams. 100% of the proceeds benefiting (DVSAC) and its mission.

The silent auction will feature 40 rare and extraordinary pieces from renowned artists, including Tarkay, Dali, Rembrandt, and more.

Teena Mcbride, Executive Director of (DVSAC), said, "It's not just to see the art, but also to begin to understand the services of (DVSAC). So while they're in this great atmosphere where they are able to see all of these pieces, they also will have staff from (DVSAC) available to learn more about the agency. So when they're bidding on the art, they will have a greater understanding of how those dollars get to be used and the impact that those dollars will have on children and families within our community."

The art auction will be held October 15 from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Willard Arts Center in downtown Idaho Falls.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit this link: here