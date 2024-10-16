A man arrested with guns outside a Trump rally in California is suing the sheriff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man who was arrested over the weekend with guns at a security checkpoint outside a Donald Trump rally in California is suing the sheriff and his department for defamation. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nevada accuses Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco of falsely labeling the arrest of 49-year-old Vem Miller as a thwarted assassination attempt. The lawsuit alleges that the sheriff lied about Miller having fake passports and IDs. The suit also contends that Miller willingly disclosed to officers outside the rally in Coachella that he had weapons but would leave them in his vehicle. The sheriff’s department and Miller’s lawyer didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.