Clark first rookie to make All-WNBA 1st team since 2008, joined by unanimous choices Wilson, Collier
AP Basketball Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie guard Caitlin Clark added another accolade to her outstanding first season, earning All-WNBA honors Wednesday. The Indiana Fever guard became the first rookie to make the team since Candace Parker in 2008. She’s the fifth rookie ever to have that honor, joining Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings and Diana Taurasi. Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier were unanimous first-team selections. Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas rounded out the five-person team. New York had three of the 10 players on the two teams with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones earning second-team honors. They were joined by Phoenix’s Kahleah Copper, Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.