Locals respond to new proposed expressway

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday night to learn more about a controversial road being planned for south of Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization wanted people's input on a proposal for an expressway south of Idaho Falls and eastward into Ammon. Some of the potential plans worried Idaho Falls residents, who say the expressway would go through their neighborhoods and homes.

Ralph Herbert, an Idaho Falls resident, was at the open house. He says he doesn't feel like people who live in rural areas were well-represented.

"Impacts were not considered with other alternatives. And I don't know how...you can properly vent those alternatives without impacts being considered," Herbert said.

BMPO will take the feedback from Tuesday night and should finalize the plans by the end of the year.