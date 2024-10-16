Phoenix officers punched and shocked a deaf Black man, body camera footage shows

PHOENIX (AP) — Body camera footage shows Phoenix police officers repeatedly punched and shocked a deaf Black man with a Taser nearly two months ago. They were responding to a call that the man had committed an assault at a convenience store. Tyron Scott McAlpin has been charged with felony resisting arrest and aggravated assault stemming from the Aug. 19 encounter with officers. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Phoenix Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request through the department’s message system seeking comment from The Associated Press for comment Tuesday. The encounter is the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.