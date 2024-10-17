Staying safe while trick-or-treating

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Halloween is only two weeks away. Local law enforcement is reminding us how to keep kids and parents safe while trick-or-treating.

Families should trick-or-treating in familiar neighborhoods where they feel comfortable, says Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Sergeant Bryan Lovell. He says parents should check the candy their kids collect before letting them dig in.

"If there is, of course, something questionable or dangerous, don't use it," Lovell says. "Don't let your kids consume it. If you really have a suspicion that there's something illegal or something like that going on, you can call the Sheriff's Office or law enforcement."

Lovell says there could be more traffic on Halloween. Families should stay on the sidewalks, and drivers need to be aware of people suddenly crossing the street.

Wearing bright clothes or using glow sticks will help make kids more noticeable to drivers. Lovell also says kids might be wearing masks that make it harder to see in, so parents might need to help guide them safely.