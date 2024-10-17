UN expert wants probe into reports of Iranian border forces’ deadly attack on Afghan migrants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A United Nations expert is calling for an investigation into reports that Iranian security forces on the border with Afghanistan killed and wounded migrants. Iran has denied any shooting took place Sunday near Saravan, a town in the country’s restive southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province bordering Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. But the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, says he is seriously concerned and wants a probe into the reports. The Taliban say they will provide updates once their investigation is complete. They did not confirm the shootings.

