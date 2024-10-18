Italian autoworkers go on strike, as troubled Stellantis faces pressure over production plans

ROME (AP) — Workers in Italy’s troubled automotive sector are holding a national strike for the first time in 20 years, with a massive demonstration being held in the center of Rome. Friday’s strike, called by the sector’s three main unions, comes as tensions rise between global automaker Stellantis and the Italian far-right government, which accuses the car-making giant of relocating assembly plants to low-cost countries. Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest automaker, is under pressure globally to provide clarity about its future production plans as it faces growing competition and financial strains.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.