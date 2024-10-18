Preparing your car for cold, wet weather

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This week's temperature drop is a reminder that winter is on its way. AAA Idaho has ways to drive safely and prepare your car for the colder months.

Headlights can get yellowed and cloudy overtime, blocking up to 80% of their light. AAA's spokesman, Matthew Conde, recommends going to a repair shop or using a kit to polish the headlights.

"You'd be surprised at the before and after effects there as far as your ability to see on the road, and also to be seen as you're driving around with other drivers near you," Conde said.

You should make sure your brakes are in good condition and switch out your windshield washer fluid if it's not designed for winter use. Otherwise, it will likely freeze if it gets cold enough. It might also be a good time to replace your windshield wipers to prevent smearing your windshield and blocking your view.

Conde also recommends keeping a hat, umbrella, and a poncho in your car in case of emergencies. If you’re driving in the rain, avoid using cruise control and be careful not to hydroplane.

"If those tires aren't properly inflated, if the tread is low, if there's just too much water, there is a potential for loss of traction, same as you would have on ice or snow," Conde said.

To avoid hydroplaning, slow down and try not to brake hard or make sharp turns.