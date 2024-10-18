Resources for the homeless coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — If someone you know is struggling with homelessness, there is hope. The Homeless Stand Down will be in Idaho falls early November. It is a free event for veterans, those who are homeless, on the brink of homelessness, or those who spend most of their resources on rent. Several vendors are there to offer veteran resources, medical screenings, flu shots and more.



The event will be held at the Skyline Activity Center from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 9. Through community donations, individuals in need can walk away with food and warm clothes for winter. You can donate items like sleeping bags, blankets and non-perishables at the Idaho Falls Activity Center starting Nov. 1.

Free transport to the event is available. For more information, you can reference the flyer below.

Screenshot







