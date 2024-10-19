An apartment was engulfed in flames in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Central Fire Department along with help from other fire departments responded to an apartment fire this afternoon.

The fire was at an apartment complex located off of 5th West in Rigby just down the street from Rigby High School.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the apartment fully engulfed in flames.

We were told that the people who lived in the apartment were out of town and that no one was hurt.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.