From showgirl feathers to shimmering chandeliers, casino kitsch finds new life

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A different kind of spectacle has developed in Las Vegas since the Tropicana and The Mirage casinos closed this year. Millions of items that once filled the casinos were meticulously sorted, sold, donated or tossed. It’s a process that can take months, especially if the casino is destined for demolition. Artifacts pulled from the Tropicana before it was imploded on Oct. 9 included crystal chandeliers that once lit its swanky lounge and vintage showgirl feathers from the casino’s famous topless show. Preservationists and historians say the history of the Las Vegas landmarks will live on in museums and through special collections around town.

