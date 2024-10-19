Man who vowed to ride out Florida hurricanes on his boat is arrested in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame for riding out two hurricanes in his boat in Tampa has been arrested. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show 54-year-old Joseph Malinowsky, known as “Lt. Dan” in TikTok posts, was arrested Friday for trespassing and failure to appear in court on previous charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and having no valid drivers license. Malinowsky rejected pleas from officials to seek shelter and his nickname comes from the character in the movie “Forrest Gump” who rode out a hurricane in a boat.

