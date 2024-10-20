‘Smile 2’ grinning to No. 1 at box office; ‘Anora’ glitters in limited release

Horror movies topped the domestic box office charts and the Oscar contender “Anora” got off to a sparkling start this weekend. “Smile 2” was the big newcomer, taking first place with a better than expected $23 million. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. Second place went to “The Wild Robot,” followed by “Terrifier 3” in third place. Fourth place went to “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” in its seventh weekend, followed by “We Live in Time” in fifth. “Anora” opened in six theaters and earned a dazzling $105,000 per screen. The Palme d’Or winner is expected to be a big player at the Oscars.

