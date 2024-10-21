Votes won’t be counted for Arkansas medical marijuana ballot measure, court says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that votes won’t be counted for a measure that would have expanded medical marijuana. The court on Monday issued a 4-3 decision saying the wording of a proposal was misleading. It would have broadened a 2016 constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The court said the proposal did not fully inform voters of its impact. The measure will still appear on the ballot but votes won’t be counted for it. Early voting began on Monday. The court in the same decision rejected the state’s reasons for not counting some of the signatures submitted for the measure.

