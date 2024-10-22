Poland alleges Russian sabotage and is closing one of Moscow’s consulates

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says he has ordered the closure of one of Russia’s three consulates in the country in response to acts of sabotage that he said were sponsored by Moscow. Radek Sikorski demanded Tuesday that Russia stop its hybrid war activities against Poland and its Western allies. Sikorski was referring to a case of a Ukrainian man who admitted he had been hired by Russia for an act of arson in Poland, which was foiled, and to other sabotage attempts. He said he was withdrawing consent for the Russian Consulate in Poznan, and that its personnel would be unwelcome in Poland. Russia also has consulates in Gdansk and Krakow.

