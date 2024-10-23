Federal appeals panel says suspended lawyer Michael Avenatti should be resentenced

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals panel has vacated a 14-year sentence for suspended lawyer Michael Avenatti. Avenatti rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels against former President Donald Trump and was later convicted of bilking his California clients. A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that Avenatti’s sentence was based on calculations of a greater loss than was actually suffered. The panel sent the case back to a judge for resentencing. A lawyer assisting Avenatti says Avenatti was encouraged by the decision. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles declined to comment.

