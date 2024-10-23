Pakistani court grants bail to the wife of imprisoned ex-Premier Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has granted bail to the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a graft case. Bushra Bibi was arrested after a court on Jan. 31 convicted and sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in a corruption case. Bibi is Khan’s third wife and a spiritual healer. She has denied any wrongdoing. Authorities have registered multiple cases against Khan since 2022, after a vote of no-confidence against him in parliament. He was imprisoned in August 2023 in a graft case.

