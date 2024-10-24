EU Commission chief urges North Macedonia’s political parties to cooperate on accession push

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told North Macedonia it needs to make progress on constitutional changes if it’s to advance its bid to join the European Union. Von der Leyen praised North Macedonia’s reform efforts but stressed the need for progress after a dispute with neighbor and EU member Bulgaria delayed North Macedonia’s accession process. The country’s previous center-left government agreed to add a reference to a Bulgarian ethnic minority in the constitution to break the impasse, but lacked the parliamentary majority to enact the change. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and fears of broader instability in Europe have added urgency to EU accession bids by Balkan countries seeking entry.

