Georgia’s Gullah-Geechee community seeks path forward after deadly dock collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The partial collapse of a ferry dock that left seven people dead during an annual cultural festival has left a historic Black community in Georgia struggling with how to move forward. Gullah-Geechee residents of Hogg Hummock on Sapelo Island were already facing a number of stressors: gentrification, tax hikes and a steadily shrinking population due to an ongoing exodus of islanders. Now, in the wake of last weekend’s tragedy, residents are riding a rollercoaster of emotions, worried that their formerly tranquil island life will be forever disrupted.

