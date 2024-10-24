Militants attack a security post in northwest Pakistan, killing 10 officers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a group of militants attacked a security post in northwest Pakistan and killed 10 officers in an intense shootout. Police said Friday that other security forces were wounded in the attack overnight in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A local police official said the assailants fled along with their dead and injured accomplices when authorities dispatched reinforcements. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the suspicion is likely to fall on Pakistani Taliban who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

