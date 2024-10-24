Republican election official in crucial Georgia appeals order saying she must certify results

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican official in Georgia is appealing a judge’s order that she and other election leaders in the state’s most populous county must vote to certify results by the deadline set in law. Julie Adams of the Fulton County election board filed her notice of appeal Wednesday. Certification has become a battleground since Donald Trump tried to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 general election. Republicans in several swing states refused to certify results earlier this year. Democrats and some voting rights groups worry Trump’s allies could refuse to certify results if he loses to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

