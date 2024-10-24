Timeline of the Menendez brothers’ murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors in Los Angeles are set to announce their decision on whether to call for resentencing of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has said there’s no doubt the brothers killed their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989. The pair admitted to the murders, but have argued that they committed them in self-defense after years of abuse by their father. Gascón said Oct. 4 that his office is reviewing new evidence in the case.

