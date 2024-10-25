ISP hiring new state troopers, time left to apply is limited

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is hiring new full-time state troopers and offering a $2,000 recruitment bonus.

Those interested have until Wednesday, October 30 to apply.

The testing will take place in Idaho Falls. The testing process will be open year-round, but to attend the January training academy, people need to apply right away.

According to the job posting, state troopers’ duties are as follows:

• Provide assistance and service to the citizens of Idaho

• Perform traffic control and enforcement

• Conduct motor vehicle crash investigations - prepare reports

• Conduct criminal investigations - process and investigate crime scenes

• Effectively present testimony in a court of law

• Be proficient in the use of firearms

• Many other duties as assigned

• Some specialty assignments include crash reconstruction, firearms instructor, drug recognition expert, field training officer, motorcycle patrol, capitol security, and commercial vehicle safety.

More information about pay rate, work shifts, qualifications, etc. can be found here.