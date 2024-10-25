Students pitch in to help clean up soccer complex

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls is looking tidy, thanks to about a hundred Taylorview and Eagle Rock Middle School students.

They arrived at the soccer complex around 9 in the morning on Friday, October 25th to participate in a cleanup project.

The Rotary Club of Idaho Falls granted over a thousand dollars to initiate a small service project with the two Middle Schools.

The Rotary Club is working specifically with the two school's Hope Squads to choose a service project that will benefit the students.

The focus of the grant is on the "Healing Power of Service."

They believe this service project will be a good tool for students with suicide prevention.

Steven Boorman President-elect Rotary Club said, "So people that are out there and providing service, it gives them a whole outlet instead of focusing on the negative parts of their life. It allows them to look at the positive. And we, this year have put some focus on suicide prevention. The schools have what they call a 'Hope Squad,' which is their to-do service to help kids not go down that path of suicide."

This is the first healing power of service to be implemented.