Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is finally getting his Madison Square Garden moment. With just over a week to go before Election Day, the former president will take the stage at one of the country’s most iconic venues, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign’s closing message against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s one of a series of detours Trump has made from battleground states as his campaign tries to court a national audience. It also satisfies Trump’s long-held desire to hold an event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” and could help Republicans running in competitive House races in the state.

