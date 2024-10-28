2 are killed when powered parachute aircraft flips while landing

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a powered parachute aircraft flipped while landing in Kentucky. The Jessamine County Sheriff’s office says the small aircraft crashed Sunday in Nicholasville. That’s south of Lexington. Sheriff Kevin Grimes says the man and woman aboard were both killed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The agency says early information indicates the Buckeye Dream Machine flipped over while landing. A preliminary report is expected in about 30 days.

