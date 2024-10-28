Car crashes through Australian school fence, injuring 5 children

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say five children have been injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a car crashed into a Melbourne school. A police statement said the car crashed through a fence at the Auburn South Primary School just after 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The statement said one child was taken to a hospital in critical condition and four others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver has been arrested and will be interviewed. The cause of the crash will be investigated, police said. Australia Broadcasting Corp. reported that the injured children had been sitting on a park bench.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.