AAA shares Halloween safety tips

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — AAA Idaho treats us with tricks on how to keep children safe from the dangers of cars this Halloween. AAA says it is one of the deadliest days of the year, with children twice as likely to be killed by a car than on any other night.

"What we're hoping is that we can get this message out there and promote safety and awareness on both sides of the coin — what the parents and trick-or-treaters are doing and then what the drivers are doing," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director.

The following are Halloween safety tips from AAA's website:

Tricks for parents

Accompany small children, set a time limit for older kids to return and make sure no one walks alone.

Remind kids never to enter a home or garage to retrieve candy.

Teach kids to cross at the corner rather than zig-zagging across the street.

Dress children in costumes that allow them to see and be seen.

Add lights or reflective tape to dark costumes.

Tricks for drivers

Ghost your phone when driving. Distracted drivers usually act like zombies behind the wheel.

Check around your vehicle before backing out or driving away. Even back-up cameras can have blind spots.

Watch for children darting through neighborhoods, across the street or between cars.

Slow down and drive at safe speeds.

Conde suggests that party hosts serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverage options to moderate alcohol consumption. They should also make a plan for everyone to get a ride home at the end of the night.