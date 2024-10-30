Jefferson County Prosecutor files a civil lawsuit against the Teton County Commissioners

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The state alleges the commissioners, along with the Wildlife Advisory Committee and the Waterways Recreation Committee, violated Idaho's open meeting law.

Teton County Commissioners push back by calling the Jefferson County Prosecutor a "lame duck" and arguing that the suit is a political move.

The civil suit follows a six-month investigation.

The suit alleges the board and its committees routinely failed to meet transparency and accountability standards.

One complaint was the county did not post meeting notices properly.

Court documents show some meeting agendas were posted to the county's website after the meeting took place.

The suit alleges that agendas still were not posted before a meeting, even after the notice of the violation.

You can read the full release from the Jefferson County Prosecutor and the Teton County Commissioners response below: