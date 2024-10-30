Use of smoke-emitting firecrackers renews air pollution debate in India’s capital ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI (AP) — As India gears up for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, people are divided over whether they should celebrate by setting off firecrackers, which worsen the country’s chronic air pollution. Diwali, which will be celebrated Thursday, is marked by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. But every year the celebrations are tinged with worries over air pollution, as smoke-emitting firecrackers — set off as part of the celebrations — cause toxic smog that can take days to clear. New Delhi is particularly impacted by the problem and is usually shrouded in toxic gray smog a day after Diwali. On Wednesday, authorities in New Delhi reported an AQI of over 300, which is categorized as “very poor.”

