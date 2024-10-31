Beyoncé, Shaboozey and Post Malone topped country in 2024. How will Grammy voters respond?

NEW YORK (AP) — Country music has become a dominant force, bleeding into pop music’s mainstream. Artists who were once not associated with the genre, like Beyoncé and Post Malone, have recently released country records. They, like Shaboozey, take a hybrid, genre-averse approach to the music. Next week, some of them may see Grammy nominations in the country categories. Country musicians Mickey Guyton and BRELAND, as well as Maura Johnston, a freelance music writer and Boston College adjunct instructor, say those musicians who participated in the Nashville industry may be rewarded. (That might leave Beyoncé shut out in the country categories.) All say Grammy nominations, however, differ from country music-specific award shows.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.